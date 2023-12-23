Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday took a U-turn, clarifying that the ban order on hijab has not been lifted yet. He had earlier said that his government will lift the ban on hijab in government-run educational institutions in the state. "We haven't done it (revoking Hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (on lifting Hijab ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it," the chief minister said. Wearing of Hijab (head scarf) was banned in educational institutions in the state during the BJP regime in 2022. ‘Wear What You Want’: Karnataka Hijab Ban to Be Withdrawn, Announces CM Siddaramaiah.

Hijab Ban Not Lifted Yet

"We haven't done it (revoking the hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (on revoking hijab ban), I replied that the government is contemplating to revoke it," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on his 'no more hijab ban' remarks in a reply to media queries yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lrBf7vBCnU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)