Himachal Pradesh Accident: Taxi Plunges Into 500-Meter-Deep Gorge In Chamba, 8 Tourists Killed (Watch Video)

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Eight people, including the driver, were killed when a taxi carrying tourists plunged into a 500-meter-deep gorge near Kalawan in Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in the tribal Pangi sub-division of Chamba district. Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. However, the extreme depth of the gorge and rugged terrain severely hampered initial recovery operations. The Sach Pass route is known for its treacherous, narrow roads and unpredictable weather conditions. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fatal crash. Maharashtra: 4 Killed in Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Private Bus on Parbhani-Pathri Highway.

Taxi Plunges Into 500-Meter-Deep Gorge In Chamba

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A taxi carrying tourists fell into a 500-meter-deep gorge, killing eight people, including the driver, near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in Pangi, Chamba district pic.twitter.com/Z0p3cd5His — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

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