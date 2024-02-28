Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dismissed the media reports that he had resigned from his post amid a political crisis in the state. He asserted that he was a “warrior” and that he would prove his majority during the Budget Session of the state assembly. "We will prove our majority during the Budget Session. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term," CM Sukhu said. The Congress government was thrown into a crisis after six party MLAs went against the party whip and voted for the rival BJP’s candidate, handing over an improbable win to the opposition party. Vikramaditya Singh Resigns: Himachal Pradesh Minister and Son of Former CM Virbhadra Singh Announces Resignation from Post.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dismisses Resignation Rumours

VIDEO | Here's what Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) said on reports about his resignation. "There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during… pic.twitter.com/BWhGopmjzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

