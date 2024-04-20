In a shocking incident, a young man unleashed a brutal attack on a girl at the Palampur bus stand in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday, April 20. Armed with a sharp object, the assailant struck the victim repeatedly, inflicting serious injuries. Bystanders at the bus stand intervened, subduing and apprehending the attacker before he could flee the scene. The victim, who sustained severe wounds, is currently receiving medical attention. The police have taken the assailant into custody, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind this heinous act. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Punjab Model Called Up For Shooting, Raped By Youth In Shimla.

Man Unleashes Brutal Attack on Girl

Disturbing visuals: A young man attacked a girl with a sharp weapon at Himachal's #Palampur bus stand, the girl was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. People caught the young man and handed him over to the local police. pic.twitter.com/3nEVynKYhh — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 20, 2024

