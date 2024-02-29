In a significant development in Himachal Pradesh, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified six MLAs who contested the Congress symbol, citing violations of the anti-defection law on February 29. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that these MLAs defied a party whip to be present during voting on the budget. The Speaker affirmed his awareness of the matter and assured further action. The disqualification comes after the MLAs cross-voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, leading to their party's candidate's defeat. The Congress has accused the MLAs of defying earlier whips, while their representative, Satya Pal Jain, argued against the application of party whips in Rajya Sabha polls. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania To Rule on Disqualification of Six Defected Congress MLAs Today.

Six Congress MLAs Disqualified

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania says, "Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves...I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate… pic.twitter.com/QQt92aM10v — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

