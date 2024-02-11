A man travelling along with his family via Atal Setu Bridge in an Ola cab reportedly suffered injuries after an SUV car coming from the wrong-side allegedly hit their vehicle and fled the scene on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The man informed about the accident in a recent post on X with caption, “Horrifying hit-and-run on Atal Setu freeway! My family in Ola cab injured yesterday around 4pm by wrong-way driver in Duster. He ran away from the accident spot. Urgent action needed to find culprit & improve road safety.” Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has taken cognizance of the matter. Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Car Collides With Divider, Flip in First Mishap on Atal Setu (Watch Video).

Hit-and-Run on Atal Setu Bridge

Horrifying hit-and-run on Atal Setu freeway! My family in Ola cab injured yesterday around 4pm by wrong-way driver in Duster (number plate ending with 3836). He ran away from the accident spot. Urgent action needed to find culprit & improve road safety. @MumbaiPolice #hitandrun pic.twitter.com/IUMZMnNu1d — Akshay Gawli (@akshayrgawli) February 9, 2024

