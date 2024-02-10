Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple resolution on Saturday, February 10, 2024. He said, "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees." January 22 was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism, he added. CAA To Be Implemented Before Lok Sabha Elections: Amit Shah Says Citizenship Amendment Act To Be Notified Before General Polls (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Addresses Lok Sabha on Ram Temple Resolution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "22 January was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism" pic.twitter.com/WOWq42usag — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

