The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register FIR into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to Delhi government-run hospitals, according to reports. Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended that the CBI look into the purported supply of pharmaceuticals to municipal government-run hospitals that "failed quality standard tests" and had the "potential of endangering lives." Delhi LG VK Saxena Recommends CBI Inquiry in Non-Standard Drugs Procured, Supplied in Government Hospitals.

Home Ministry Recommends CBI to Register FIR in Supply of Sub-Standard Drugs Case

Ministry of Home Affairs recommends CBI to register FIR into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to Delhi govt-run hospitals: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)