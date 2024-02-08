Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Announces Statewide Ban on Hookah To Protect Public Health and Youth of State

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recently announced a statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and the youth of the state. As per news agency ANI, the decision to ban hookah is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17 (GATS-2). The survey stated that 22.8 percent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 percent being smokers. The report also revealed that 23.9 percent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, thereby demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state. Karnataka Government Claims of Discrimination in Sharing Central Taxes Wrong, Mischievous: Centre.

