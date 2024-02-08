Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Announces Statewide Ban on Hookah To Protect Public Health and Youth of State

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recently announced a statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and the youth of the state. As per news agency ANI, the decision to ban hookah is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17 (GATS-2). The survey stated that 22.8 percent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 percent being smokers. The report also revealed that 23.9 percent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, thereby demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state. Karnataka Government Claims of Discrimination in Sharing Central Taxes Wrong, Mischievous: Centre.

Karnataka Bans Hookah

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announces statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and youth. This decisive action is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which states that 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use… pic.twitter.com/haRnMPPEso — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

