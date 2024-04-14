In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car in the parking area of a housing society in the Nehru Nagar area of Ahmedabad on Friday, April 12. The child was playing in the area when the tragedy occurred. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the girl crawling towards the car and standing up in front of it before the driver ran over her. The driver of the car, identified as Kanak Lydia, 45, a resident of the Ambawadi area in Ahmedabad, has been detained and a case has been registered against him. The CCTV footage shows Lydia reversing the car in the parking area while trying to navigate his way out. The girl appears from one side, crawls towards the vehicle, and stands in front of the left tyre. The car suddenly begins to move and crushes the child’s head. The minor girl was the daughter of Mahavir, 26, who works as a security guard in the housing society. Mahavir and his wife lived in a single room in the housing society with their minor daughter. The couple also has another daughter who resides in Nepal. The video further shows a person rushing to take the child in her arms and confronting the driver of the car. Following the incident, police have launched an investigation. Accident Caught on Camera in Delhi: Speeding Car Knocks Down Pedestrians Walking on Footpath in Patel Nagar, One Dead; Video Surfaces.

