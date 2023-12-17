In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl succumbed to internal bleeding after being run over by a car while she was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits on December 10. A complaint was filed on Friday. CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms showing the car from the same apartment running over the girl, even as a few people passed by oblivious to the child lying there and writhing in pain. The post-mortem examination of the body of the girl, who was initially suspected to have died an unnatural death, revealed she was run over by a car in Bengaluru. In the video, Arbina can be seen playing outside the apartment gate when a car exiting is seen hitting her and its rear wheel running over her. Arbina is then seen getting up and playing with another child before collapsing on the ground. Police have launched a probe into the incident. Accident Caught on Camera in Chennai: Speeding Car Rams Crowd, People Flung in Air; Video Surfaces.

Girl Run Over by Car in Bengaluru

