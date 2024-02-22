A woman from Kerala recently approached the High Court against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law for allegedly giving her instructions on how to conceive a male child. The woman has sought the court's directions to the Director of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Division and Additional Director (Family Welfare) to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against her husband and in-laws who gave her instructions on conceiving a "good male child". In her plea, the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws handed her a note containing certain "pre-conception sex selection methods" to conceive a "good boy child" and not a girl child on the first day of her marriage itself. The woman has sought action against them under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act of 1994. HC on Talaq: Muslim Women Need Not Move Court To Register Divorce by Talaq, Says Kerala High Court.

PC-PNDT Act

