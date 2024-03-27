The SunRisers Hyderabad will be up against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams will come into the match after losing their first match in the cash-rich league and aim to return to winning ways. The SRH vs MI viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Network whereas cricket fans searching for online viewing option can tune into the Jio Cinema and website to watch the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match online. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) whereas the toss will take place on 07:00 PM IST. Fan Meets Hardik Pandya in Hyderabad, Touches His Feet Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Live

"𝗜 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽." 💥 Head Coach Vettori gets into the team’s hustle for the big clash tonight! 🙌#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/n9lHTw62hi — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)