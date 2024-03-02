PM Narendra Modi was with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in the state on Saturday (March 2). While addressing the gathering, the Bihar CM said “You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'..." PM Narendra Modi was seen laughing after listening to the Bihar Chief Minister. PM Narendra Modi To Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on March 3 Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Nitish Kumar Assures Allegiance to PM Modi

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "...You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'..." pic.twitter.com/itLbLBS5rg — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

