The Kerala High Court recently emphasised the need for the state government to formulate a policy to manage human-animal conflict. The high court also noted the increasing rate of incidents to point out that a comprehensive policy was required to address the conflict between humans and animals in the state. "Killing and culling of wild animals, which trespass into human habitat, as the sole method of defence can never be thought of as a panacea," Justice Devan Ramachandran said. The court observed while considering a plea seeking a stay on the implementation of an order issued by the 5th respondent (Chief Conservator and Chief Wildlife Warden) which permitted forest officials to shoot wild pigs that enter into and cause damage to human settlements and agriculture. HC on Police Behaviour: Police Officers Accountable to People, Bad Behaviour Will Not Be Countenanced or Tolerated, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Human-Animal Conflict

'Killing & Culling Wild Animals Not A Panacea': Kerala HC Suggests State To Formulate Policy To Deal With Growing Human-Animal Conflicthttps://t.co/GfdJ9C3KAv — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)