107-year-old Ram Bai, affectionately known as the "flying fairy grandmother," hailing from Kadma village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, has made headlines by clinching two gold medals at a national competition held in Hyderabad. The competition, which took place from February 8 to February 11 at Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, saw Ram Bai representing Haryana with remarkable prowess. R Madhavan Lauds 106-Year-Old Athlete Rambai for Bagging Three Gold Medals at Doon Sports Event!

107-Year-Old Rambai Wins Two Gold Medals

This 'grandmother' is creating history at the age of 107, famous by the name of flying fairy #RamBai #Haryana #DigitalVideos pic.twitter.com/aiAGHO4qMB — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)