In a shocking incident in Telangana, a young man who was under the influence of alcohol climbed a high-tension electricity pole in Hyderabad. A video of the man climbing the electricity pole has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 31-second video clip shows the drunk man climbing the high-tension electricity pole in Hyderabad's Meerpet and creating a ruckus. As the video moves forward, a few people are seen climbing the electricity pole and helping to bring down the drunk man. Hyderabad: Rapido Bike Taxi Rider Pushes Vehicle with Customer Onboard After Scooty Runs Out of Petrol, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Climbs Electricity Pole in Hyderabad

