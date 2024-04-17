A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing staff of a Hyderabad eatery being caught storing leftover chutney and ketchup to be served the next day. The incident happened at Hotel Mezbaad in Hyderabad's Begumpet. In the 16-second video, a staffer puts the leftover chutney and ketchup from a bowl back into a jar. Telangana: Black Magic Rituals Allegedly Performed Near Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s House in Hyderabad Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Viral Video Surfaces.

Eatery Staff Caught on Camera Storing Leftover Chutney and Ketchup

కస్టమర్లు మిగిల్చిన గ్రీన్ చట్నీ, టొమాటో సాస్ మళ్ళీ ఒక బౌల్ లో వేసి మరుసటి రోజు వాడడం ఈ Mezbaan రెస్టారెంట్ ప్రత్యేకత. Green Chutney and Ketchup leftover by customers are stored and served next da. This is the speciality of Mezbaan at Begumpet, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/N0PxYf0Qg4 — musicofarun (@musicofarun) April 16, 2024

