A massive fire broke out in Telangana's Hyderabad today, February 7. A user on X, formerly Twitter, said that panic situation prevailed in Hyderabad after the blaze erupted at Niloufer children's hospitals in the city. Multiple videos shared by the user show smoke engulfing the premises of the hospital in Hyderabad. "Short circuit is the cause of the fire. Fire under control," the user said in his tweet. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tiffin Centre in Old Santosh Nagar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad - Panic situation prevailed as fire broke out at #Niloufer children hospitals in Hyderabad Smoke engulfed the hospital premises. No casualties reported so far. Short circuit is the cause of the fire. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/KuYfhKaDMD — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 7, 2024

