In Hyderabad, the Lallaguda police have successfully apprehended five individuals in connection with a gang rape case reported ten days ago. Despite initial difficulties in tracking the suspects, CCTV footage played a crucial role in cracking the case, leading to the arrest of the accused. The incident unfolded when one of the accused lured the victim under the guise of offering her a ride home, only to take her to an isolated location where he and his accomplices raped her. The arrested individuals have been presented in court and subsequently sent to judicial remand. Hyderabad: Woman’s Body Found in Plastic Bag in Tukkuguda Area, Rape Suspect; Case Registered.

Woman Gang Raped in Tarnaka

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)