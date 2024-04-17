In a heart-stopping incident, a biker narrowly escaped death after his motorcycle got caught in the front tyre of a speeding truck in Hyderabad. The biker, who was dragged along for several kilometres, managed to survive by standing on the truck's footboard while his vehicle was dragged along. The dramatic scene was captured in a video. Cops have launched a probe into the viral video. Preliminary reports suggest that the same truck may have been involved in a separate collision earlier in the day. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Goods Truck Hits Woman in Kukatpally, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hyderabad Hit-and-Drag

Horrifying video surfaces on social media Biker's miraculous escape in Hyderabad: Speeding truck drags a motorcycle underneath its front tyre on a busy road, biker seen standing on truck’s footboard.#Hyderabad #Telangana #Viral #ViralVideo #rushdriving #roadsaftey #accident pic.twitter.com/DetzG3dUUy — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 17, 2024

