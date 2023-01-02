The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Ramgopalpet Police apprehended two people for usage and peddling of narcotic substances as part of a New Year Special Operation. Mohit Agarwal who owned an event managing company called ‘The Unscripted’ and Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy who ran an engineering company named ‘KMC Pvt Ltd’ conducted private parties and also consumed drugs. Reportedly, they were also associated with many drug peddlers in Hyderabad, Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore. Trans-National Drug Syndicate Busted in Delhi, 7 kg Cocaine Recovered; Four Ethiopian Nationals Held (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

#Hyderabad: Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit and Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy were arrested by the H-NEW along with Ramgopalpet police in a special operation on #NewYear day.@hydcitypolice — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2023

