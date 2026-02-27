Hyderabad Police Seize 4000 Kg of Adulterated Ginger Garlic Paste, 21-Year-Old Arrested in Khairatabad (Watch Video)

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Hyderabad Police conducted a surprise inspection at a house near Railway Gate in MS Maqtha, Khairatabad, and arrested a 21 year old man for allegedly manufacturing ginger and garlic paste under highly unhygienic conditions. The accused, identified as Jasani Ilyan, was found preparing and storing the paste in open plastic containers exposed to dust, flies and other contaminants, making the product unsafe for human consumption. According to police, the adulterated ginger and garlic paste was being supplied to several general kirana stores and sold to customers while generating huge profits in an illegal manner. Authorities said the operation posed serious health risks to the public. The raid was carried out by P Raghavender, Inspector of Police, Khairatabad Zone Task Force, along with G Srikanth, SI of Police, Task Force, N Shiva Shanker, SI of Police, Lake PS, and the Task Force Khairatabad Zone team in Hyderabad city. Sabarkantha: Fake Milk Factory Using Detergent, Urea Busted After 5 Years; INR 71 Lakh Worth Material Seized.

Hyderabad Police Seize 4000 Kg Unhygienic Ginger Garlic Paste

4000 kgs of #Adulterated, #Expired Ginger and Garlic Paste, manufacturing under #Unhygienic conditions, seized by @hydcitypolice , the #GingerGarlicPaste supplies large quantities to Restaurants, Wholesale Shops and Retail shops in #Hyderabad On credible information, the… pic.twitter.com/XPZRLBsyM4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist J Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).