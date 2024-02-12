In an unusual incident that has caught the attention of netizens, a Rapido bike taxi rider in Hyderabad was forced to push his bike with a customer still on it after the vehicle ran out of petrol. The rider informed the customer about the situation, but the latter refused to dismount and remained seated on the bike. Left with no other option, the rider decided to push the vehicle to the nearest petrol pump with the customer still onboard. A video capturing this bizarre incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking a range of reactions from amused to sympathetic. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Man Brutally Thrashed, Forced to Pose as ‘Murga’ in Betul; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Unusual Incident in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad | A #Rapido #Rider forced to take the #customer sitting on the two wheeler after fuel ran out. The customer reportedly refused to get off the vehicle and kept sitting. @VoiceUpMedia1 pic.twitter.com/kYG94Oohri — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) February 12, 2024

