A drunk techie's reckless six-minute spree on Hyderabad's roads resulted in one fatality and ten injuries. The techie, identified as Patarla Kranthi Kumar, a 30-year-old software employee, caused six accidents along the city's IT corridor between 12:45 am and 12:51 am on Sunday night, April 14. His blood alcohol test revealed an alarming 550 mg/100 ml, far surpassing the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. As per Raidurgam Police Inspector Ch Venkanna, Kumar's Volkswagen Polo collided with three bikes, a car, an auto, and a pedestrian while travelling from Mindspace to Mehdipatnam. Following his arrest, the police registered a case against Kumar under sections 304 Part II and 337 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing hurt by endangering the lives of others through reckless and negligent driving. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to identify the deceased and ensure further legal action. Hyderabad Road Rage: Man Dragged on Car Bonnet in Punjagutta; Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Drunk Techie's Six-Minute Deadly Spree

Drunk techie's six-minute havoc on Hyderabad roads kills one and injures ten He caused six accidents in just six minutes between 12:45 am and 12:51 am. His blood alcohol test showed an astonishing 550 mg/100 ml. The permissible BAC limit under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is… pic.twitter.com/zPzJQPdL9K — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)