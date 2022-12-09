In a shocking incident, few unidentified men on Friday barge into a house in Telangana and kidnap a woman just before her engagement. The group of assailants targeted the family members of the woman and also the neighbours who tried to stop them by beating them with sticks. The incident occurred at the Adibatla region of Telangana. In the video making rounds on social media it can be seen that the group of men armed with rods and sticks in their hands vandalise the properties and then barge into the house and kidnap the woman. Adibtala police reached the spot and has started the investigation. Video: Four Men Try to Kidnap Petrol Station Owner in Varanasi, Abduction Attempt Caught on CCTV.

Watch: Woman Kidnapped Hours Before Engagement

