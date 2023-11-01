In Hyderabad, India, a chaotic situation unfolded during a walk-in job interview as a viral video showcased a stampede-like rush of job seekers vying for entry at a firm. While some successfully entered, others were left waiting outside, resulting in a tumultuous tussle at the entry gate. The incident shed light on the fierce competition within the job market, highlighting the challenges faced by aspirants in securing employment opportunities. Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Lover Kill Spouses, Stage Murders As Road Accident, Suicide; Arrested.

Stampede-Like Situation at Hyderabad Job Interview

Situation of walk-in interviews in India. This is in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/DRyz4R4YgM — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 1, 2023

🚨 Situation of walk-in interviews in India. This is in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/O0wKzIwzhl — Update Chaser (@UpdateChaser) November 1, 2023

