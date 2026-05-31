Hyundai Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Sriperumbudur Manufacturing Plant, Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video)

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A fire broke out at the Hyundai Motor India manufacturing plant in Irrungattukottai, near Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district, on Sunday. Emergency response services and fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the alert was raised. Local authorities and plant safety teams are currently engaged in containing the flames. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of property damage remain unknown. The facility is a primary manufacturing hub for the automaker in India. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details regarding production impact are awaited. Marine Drive Car Fire Video: Vehicle Catches Blaze in Mumbai, Traffic Disrupted.

Hyundai Factory Fire

VIDEO | TN: Fire breaks out at Hyundai factory in Kancheepuram. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sw62M6W2ou — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).