The 34-year-old Indian woman from Rajasthan's Alwar who went to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend and lover Nasrullah has returned to India. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Anju can be seen carrying her luggage while she headed towards the exit. She even told the reporters "I am happy". According to Times of India, sources told the organisation Anju crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday afternoon to return home. Anju had travelled to a distant village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area in July this year to marry Nasrullah whom she had befriended on Facebook. She converted to Islam and renamed herself as Fatima before getting married to her Pakistani lover. Anju has two children from her previous marriage with a guy named Arvind. Reverse Seema Haider! Indian Woman Anju, Who Fell in Love With Pakistani Man on Facebook, Crosses Border To Unite With Him, Say Reports .

Anju Aka Fatima Returns Home:

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan in July returns to India "I am happy...I have no other comments", says Anju pic.twitter.com/vKPUTsx4jx — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)