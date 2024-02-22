In relation to allegations of corruption in the Kiru Hydropower project, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at thirty locations associated with the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik. Meanwhile, Malik has made serious allegations against the central government in a recent tweet on microblogging site X on Thursday, February 22. "I have been ill for the last 3-4 days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers", he wrote in his tweet. My residence was raided by the CBI instead of investigating the people I had complained about who were involved in corruption. I will not get anything except 4-5 kurtas and pyjamas. The dictator is trying to scare me by misusing government agencies. I am a farmer's son, I will neither be afraid nor bow down, he added. CBI Calls Satya Pal Malik for Questioning Over Bribery Claim.

Satya Pal Malik as CBI Searches 30 Premises Related to Him

पिछले 3-4 दिनों से मैं बिमार हूं ओर हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं। जिसके वावजूद मेरे मकान में तानाशाह द्वारा सरकारी एजेंसियों से छापे डलवाएं जा रहें हैं। मेरे ड्राईवर, मेरे साहयक के ऊपर भी छापे मारकर उनको बेवजह परेशान किया जा रहा है। में किसान का बेटा हूं, इन छापों से घबराऊंगा नहीं। में… — Satyapal Malik 🇮🇳 (@SatyapalmalikG) February 22, 2024

मैंने भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल जिन व्यक्तियों की शिकायत की थी की उन व्यक्तियों की जांच ना करके मेरे आवास पर CBI द्वारा छापेमारी की गई है। मेरे पास 4-5 कुर्ते पायजामे के सिवा कुछ नहीं मिलेगा। तानाशाह सरकारी एजेंसियों का ग़लत दुरुपयोग करके मुझे डराने की कोशिश कर रहा है। मैं किसान का… — Satyapal Malik 🇮🇳 (@SatyapalmalikG) February 22, 2024

