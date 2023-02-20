Former Maharashtra chief minister and head of the UBT faction of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dared the Eknath Shinde faction to leave the name of his father Bal Thackeray and win election by forming new party. He made these remarks two days after losing the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena, the party founded by his late father Bal Thackeray, to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray Faction Moves Supreme Court Against EC Order Allotting 'Shiv Sena' Name, 'Bow and Arrow' Symbol to Eknath Shinde Group.

Uddhav Thackeray Dares Eknath Shinde:

I challenge the Shinde faction to leave the name of my father and win elections using the name of their father, by forming a party: Uddhav Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. We have moved the Supreme Court against the decision given by the Election Commission, the hearing will start from tomorrow: Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/1KoJ9Ustdu — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)