Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to offer condolences after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture." PM Modi also shared a picture with Queen Elizabeth II and said his thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK in this sad hour.

Check Tweet:

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

See Post:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

