On Wednesday, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani said that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. "I worked as CM for 5 yrs with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors & conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani said. Meanwhile, former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel also said that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Nitin Patel, Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Says He Will Not Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections.

Responsibility Should Be Given to New Workers

I worked as CM for 5 yrs with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors & conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/buH88hZje8 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

