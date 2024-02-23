The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, February 23, said that it successfully carried out a casualty evacuation of an elderly woman from Ladakh. The Indian Air Force said that its IAF Cheetal helicopter recently carried out the successful casualty evacuation of an elderly woman from Chumar village in Ladakh. The IAF also shared pictures of the casualty evacuation of the elderly woman. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force Prepares for Mega Exercise To Be Held in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on February 17; 121 Aircraft To Participate (Watch Video).

Casualty Evacuation in Ladakh

IAF Cheetal helicopter recently carried out the successful casualty evacuation of an elderly woman from Chumar village in Ladakh (Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/RiMsawMvGt — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)