A group of thieves were caught on aa CCTV camera stealing a deep freezer with ice cream in Mumbai's Borivali. The stealing took place at Daily Needs supermarket in IC Colony. The video footage shows three thieves pushing the deep freezer outside the outlet. It further shows that the thieves struggled to carry the refrigerator as it was too heavy. They eventually managed to take away it in a truck. The video is going viral on social media. Mumbai: Man Caught 'Breaking Into' Powai Restaurant Attacks Police Constable With Knife After Chase, Victim Suffers Five Stitches; Accused Arrested.

Ice Cream Chor Caught on Camera in Mumbai:

Video | CCTV footage of Deep freezer with ice creams stolen from outside Daily needs super market in IC Colony, Borivali. pic.twitter.com/QzuVobGb1z — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 1, 2023

