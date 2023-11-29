'Igas Bagwal' will be celebrated at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in Dehradun this evening to mark the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Speaking about the successful Silkyara tunnel rescue mission, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, November 29, said, "This rescue mission was full of challenges. The Himalayas inspire us to remain firm and unmovable and to keep moving ahead.". Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Rescued Silkyara Tunnel Workers (Watch Video).

'Igas Bagwal' to Be Celebrated at Dhami's Residence

Uttarakhand | 'Igas Bagwal' will be celebrated at the CM PS Dhami's residence in Dehradun this evening to mark the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel. — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

This Rescue Mission Was Full of Challenges

#WATCH | On the successful Silkyara tunnel rescue mission, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "This rescue mission was full of challenges...The Himalayas inspire us to remain firm and unmovable and to keep moving ahead." pic.twitter.com/G0SjWrOlof — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

