The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to light showers till March 22 for central, west India and south peninsula. According to the weather department, the northern part of the country including Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh might witness rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and hailstorms. Widespread to light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over Northeast India till March 21. Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital Records 15.4 Degrees Minimum Temperature; IMD Predicts Light Rain.

India Weather Forecast For March 20

ii) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India during 19th-21st March, 2023. Details are available at https://t.co/5c9Kd33Aie@ndmaindia@DDNewslivepic.twitter.com/qkzfIwFWq7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 19, 2023

