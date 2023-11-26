The India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Sunday, November 26, issued Agromet advisories for most parts of Central India, including regions in Madhya Pradesh in Rajasthan. The IMD advised farmers to make necessary arrangements for draining out excess water from crop fields in south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Marathwada, Gujarat region, as it predicted heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hailstorms over these regions. "Use hail nets in orchards for protection of fruits & provide staking to vegetables in south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra & north Marathwada. Keep harvested produce in safer places or cover the harvested produce in the fields with tarpaulin/polythene sheets," IMD added. Maharashtra Rains: Mumbai Receives Light Showers, Cool Breeze Makes City Weather Pleasant (See Pics and Video).

IMD Issues Agromet Advisories

Agromet advisories for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hailstorms likely over these regions. Make necessary arrangements for draining out excess water from crop fields in south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Marathwada, Gujarat region. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2023

