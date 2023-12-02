Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, on Saturday, December 2, said that in a democracy, the majority will have its way but the minority must have its say. CJI DY Chandrachud made the observation while speaking at Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture on the topic of "Democracy, Debate and Dissent". "For all citizens to feel free in a democracy, the State must side with the weaker population, which may be a numerical or a social minority. This may at first appear to be at odds with the democratic principle of majority rule. However, a mere rule by majority can be established by many forms of government. The beauty of a democracy is the sense of moral status with which all citizens can participate in a country and the consensus in its decision making," he stated. The CJI also said that engagement and debate must lie at the core of a participative democracy. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Need New Theories To Govern Free Speech in Era of Fake News on the Internet.

The State Must Side With the Weaker Population

“A democracy, in order to be more than a mere approximation of majoritarian preferences, must engage with all its stakeholders. This engagement may or may not lead to an outcome rightaway, but will definitely remain etched as a historical fact-capable of being resurrected in the… pic.twitter.com/MrSwdc2pms — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 2, 2023

