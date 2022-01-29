State Bank of India (SBI) on January 29 withdrew the controversial circular that barred women candidates who are pregnant above three months from taking up jobs in the bank.In view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter, the bank said in a statement.

See Tweet:

In some sections of the media, the revision in norms in this regard has been interpreted as discriminatory against women. SBI has always been proactive towards the care and empowerment of its women employees who now constitute around 25% of our workforce, it added. — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

However, in view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter, the State Bank of India added in the statement — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

