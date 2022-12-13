Income Tax Department has granted a major relaxation for differently-abled individuals. In a new order, the department has stated that "Tax relief for persons with disability granted by allowing payment of annuity/lump sum amount to the dependent during the lifetime of parent/guardian on attaining the age of 60 years or more." Zero Tax For All Individuals With Less Than Rs 8 Lakh Annual Income? Plea in Madras High Court Challenges Basic Tax Exemption Limit Based on EWS Criteria.

Income Tax Relief for Persons with Disability:

Income Tax Department cares! Tax relief for persons with disability granted by allowing payment of annuity/lump sum amount to the dependent during the lifetime of parent/guardian on attaining the age of 60 years or more.#IncomeTaxRelief#NotJustFinance#AatmanirbharForGrowthpic.twitter.com/Y9TSIeSMKT — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)