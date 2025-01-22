The India national cricket team thrashed the England national cricket team by seven wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. India opener Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock of 79 runs that guided the hosts to a comfortable win. Earlier in the match, England captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 68 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. However, the rest of the batters failed to convert their start. India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel took two scalps apiece. With this victory, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Virat Kohli Fan Spotted With ‘I Miss U Virat’ Placard During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in Kolkata.

An Easy Win for Team India in 1st T20I 2025 Against England

Defeat in Kolkata. We will look to bounce back in the second T20I in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/g8q1holJo1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 22, 2025

