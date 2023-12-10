Days after the Assembly election results for the five states were announced, the alliance partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are all set to meet on Thursday, December 19, 2023. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced the development on X, formerly Twitter. "The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3pm," Ramesh posted. INDIA Bloc To Work on ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ Motto at Next Strategy Meet To Take On PM Narendra Modi.

INDIA Bloc to Meet in Delhi on December 19

INDIA की पार्टियों के नेताओं की चौथी बैठक मंगलवार 19 दिसंबर 2023 को नई दिल्ली में दोपहर 3 बजे से होगी। The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3pm. जुड़ेगा भारत जीतेगा INDIA! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 10, 2023

