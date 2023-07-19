A complaint has been filed at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi, accusing 26 opposition parties of improper use of the name "INDIA" for undue influence and personation during elections. The complainant, Dr Avinish Mishra, has requested necessary action to be taken against these parties. The complaint comes a day after the opposition meet concludes in Bengaluru, with 26 opposition parties putting up a united fight against BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Opposition Meet Ends: 26-Party Front Vows to Put United Fight Against BJP Under ‘INDIA’ Banner as Second Opposition Meeting Concludes.

Opposition Parties Accused of Improper Use of India's Name

A Police complaint registered at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi, against 26 Opposition parties "for improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections." The complainant, Dr Avinish Mishra requests for necessary… — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

