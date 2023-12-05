DK Boora, IG of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier, on Tuesday, December 5, said that Pakistan indulged in three ceasefire violations in November. "We gave a befitting reply to it. As per our sources, damage was caused on the Pakistan side due to our actions," he added. Speaking further, DK Boor said that infiltration was not the motive behind the ceasefire violations. "I would like to assure the border population that BSF is standing by them, and we strive to maintain peace," he stated. Indian Army Captain Geetika Koul Creates History, Becomes First Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed at Siachen (See Pics).

Pakistan Indulged in Three Ceasefire Violations

