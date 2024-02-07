World Bank South Asia VP Martin Raiser, on Wednesday, February 7, spoke about India's growth. "India has an opportunity to be the first major economy in the world that follows a modest emission high growth path. All previous economies, when they grew very fast, had very high emissions," he said. Martin Raiser further said that India has the opportunity because of technology and its strong service orientation. "India has a lot of domestic innovation capacity and strong capital markets. So in partnership, I'm optimistic that India will get there," he added. India and China Accounting for Most of the Upward Revision, Asia on Track To Again Deliver Two-Thirds to Global Growth in 2024, Says IMF.

India Has a Lot of Domestic Innovation Capacity

