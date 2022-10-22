Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that India’s economic policies and reforms over the last eight years are reasons why the country could tide over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several weeks ago, India had surpassed the United Kingdom to rank fifth on the list. India Surpasses UK To Become World's 5th Biggest Economy: EAM Dr S Jaishankar Says ‘World Looks at Our Economy With Great Deal of Respect’ (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

India is the 5th largest economy in the world. In the last 8 years, from the 10th position, we have jumped to the 5th position: PM @narendramodi #RozgarMelapic.twitter.com/Ux56Ioap8N — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 22, 2022

