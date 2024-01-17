The Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) on Wednesday revealed its position on the ongoing Iran-Pakistan conflict. "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the media queries regarding Iran's air strikes in Pakistan. "Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense," MEA said. Iran Attacks Pakistan: Islamabad Expels Iranian Ambassador After Air Strike.

India on Iran-Pakistan Conflict

Our response to media queries regarding Iran's air strikes in Pakistan:https://t.co/45NAxXTpkG pic.twitter.com/1P4Csj5Ftb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2024

