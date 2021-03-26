India Reports 59,118 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,18,46,652 Total recoveries: 1,12,64,637 Active cases: 4,21,066 Death toll: 1,60,949 Total vaccination: 5,55,04,440 pic.twitter.com/GEzQNlbjLb — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

