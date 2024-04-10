After losing back-to-back matches against Australia in the five-match series, the Indian Hockey team is in desperate need to win the upcoming match on April 10. The series is seen as a great chance for preparation of Paris Olympics 2024. The match will start at 03:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 has broadcasting rights to exciting hockey games. Fans can watch the India vs Australia hockey Test Series 2024 3rd match live on Sports 18-3 and Sports 18-1 HD channel. Live streaming of the series is also available on JioCinema App. Indian Men’s Team Loses 2–4 Against Australia in Second Hockey Test, Trails Five-Match Series 0–2

India vs Australia, Hockey Test Series 2024

Our boys are ready to strike back with all their might.🏑 Match day 3 of the Australia vs India five-match test series. Catch all the action live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 (Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD).📲#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #IndianMensTeam #EnRouteToParis… pic.twitter.com/vZeOJSLGCb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2024

